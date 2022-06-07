Breaking: Governors prune APC presidential nominees to three + Shortlist

Latest reports have it that Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have further reduced the list of proposed presidential aspirants to three.

The Governors had in the early hours of Tuesday proposed a five-man list of aspirants to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider for consensus.

Those proposed then were: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Rotimi Amaechi; Governor Kayode Fayemi; and Governor Dave Umahi.

However, a fresh update said the list has again been reduced to three aspirants with Tinubu, Osibanjo and Amaechi on the proposed list.

However, the proposal is not a binding decision but a mere suggestion to Buhari who has requested that the proposed names should be further reduced to have less stressful presidential primary.

Still, aspirants such as Fayemi and Governor Yahaya Bello have kicked, insisting that they are still in the race.

Bello declared after his meeting with Buhari that it was only the President who could prevail on him to withdraw.