Breaking: APC postpones State Congress

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its nationwide State Congresses slated for October 2nd by two weeks.

The party’s state congress will now hold on Saturday, October 16 nationwide.

No reason was advanced by the party for the postponement.

The decision to this effect was contained in a terse statement by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Secretary, Senator John James Akpanuduoedehe in Abuja Wednesday night.

Akpanudoedehe said an updated timetable/schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the State Congresses will be released to the public in due course.