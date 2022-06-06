Breaking: APC NWC opposes Adamu, supports Progressive Governors on power shift

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed Northern Governors of the party on power shift to the South.

APC Organizing Secretary, Suleiman M Argungu, said the choice of Lawan is simply Abdullahi Adamu’s opinion.

Adamu had earlier announced the President of Senate, Ahmed Lawan as the preferred candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, Argungu countered Adamu, saying the NWC supports the position of Northern APG Govs on power shift.

He said the choice of Senate President Ahmed Lawan as consensus aspirant is not the position of the NWC but just an opinion of the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu.

“It is just information given by the chairman. The NWC is with the Northern Govs on a power shift to the South,” Argungun said.

After their meeting with President Buhari, the Northern Governors insisted on power to the south.