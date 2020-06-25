The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has been dissolved and a caretaker committee appointed in its place.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, on Thursday.

According to Ahmad on his Twitter handle, the decision to dissolve the NWC was taken at an ongoing meeting of the National Executive Committee of the APC.

Ostensibly, the Buhari-backed NEC meeting of the NWC headed by Victor Giadom in acting capacity as National Chairman, had been holding at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, while operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command sealed the party’s National Secretariat.

Ahmad announced the Yobe State Governor and former National Secretary of the party, Mai Mala Buni, as the Head of the Caretaker Committee.

He tweeted: “Following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.”

In another tweet minutes later, he said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has been dissolved, the decision has just been taken at the ongoing Party’s NEC Meeting.”

And yet another followed: “Governor of Yobe State, H.E Mai Mala Buni has just been appointed as the chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC)’s caretaker committee and extraordinary national convention.”