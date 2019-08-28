The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has cleared a governorship aspirant, Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera, to contest the party’s governorship primaries in Kogi State.

Irukera was one of the seven aspirants disqualified by the NWC of the party earlier on Wednesday.

He was also disqualified by the screening committee of the party headed by Senator Hope Uzodinma.

But after a protest by his supporters at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, the APC NWC in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Irukera has successfully met the conditions provided by the party’s guidelines for the nomination of candidates within the time granted to clarify his claims.