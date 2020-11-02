The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress National Caretaker Committee and Special Congress Committee, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, has taken his advocacy for unity in the party to Elder Eunice Kalu, the mother of the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu.

The Eagle Online learnt that the Yobe State Governor visited the mother of the former Abia State Governor in her residence in Abuja on Sunday.

Though described as private, the visit touched on reconciliation within the party and preparation for its special national convention.

Present at the meeting were Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Hon. Mascot Kalu and Hon. Acho Obioma.