The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has named a former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, as the party’s acting National Chairman.

This followed Tuesday’s judgment of the Court of Appeal upholding the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, by a Federal Capital Territory High Court pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who announced the development on Tuesday night, said: “Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South ‘Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone.’”

Ajimobi had in the last two weeks been down with the Coronavirus Disease.

Reports earlier in the week had indicated that the former Governor had slipped into coma.