Breaking: APC gives time to unveil its presidential candidate

The All Progressives Congress has scheduled the unveiling of its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election for 10pm on Tuesday (today).

This was contained in a schedule of activities for its presidential primaries released in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the schedule, the 2,322 delegates for the primaries are expected to start casting their votes at the Eagle Square by 6pm.

This would be after the speeches by the aspirants have delivered their manifestos to the electoral and a speech by President Muhammadu Buhari.