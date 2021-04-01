Again, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended its ongoing registration and revalidation of membership exercise by another three weeks.

The exercise initially slated for three weeks began on February 9, but was extended by three weeks, which ended on March 31.

The secretary of the party’s national caretaker committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, explained in a statement the reasons behind the latest extension:

“The audit of the reports received from the National Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update Committee; the States’ Registration Committees; and that of our Situation Room indicate as follows:

“(1) Most states for varied reasons, started late, and require additional time to conclude the exercise.

“(2) An avalanche of applications from critical stakeholders (including all States Caretaker Chairmen) for an extension of time to capture Nigerians who are still desirous of joining the fold of the progressives.

“The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni had done everything possible to keep to the earlier timeline, however it has become imperative to extend the duration of this very important party activity.

“Consequently, the CECPC has approved the recommendation of the National Committee for the Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update to extend the duration of the exercise for three weeks.”