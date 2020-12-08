The National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Tuesday dissolved all states, zonal, and national party structures.

The party’s NEC also extended the tenure of the party’s caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee led by Governor Mai Buni by six months.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee attended by President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other party chiefs.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that the party also approved the expulsion of former National Vice Chairman, South-south, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, for his failure to withdraw the court case instituted against the caretaker committee.