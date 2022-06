The All Progressives Congress has disqualified 10 of its presidential aspirants.

The Chairman of the Presidential Screening Committee and former National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, made this known on Friday.

Odigie-Oyegun disclosed this during the submission of the report of his committee in Abuja.

The report was submitted days before the presidential primaries of the party scheduled for June 6 to 8, 2022 in Abuja.

More details on this news website soon.