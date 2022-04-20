Breaking: APC Crisis: Serving, former governors tearing party apart — Adamu

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has accused some current and past governors of working at cross purposes to tear the party apart.

Adamu disclosed this in his opening address at the 11th National Executive Committee NEC meeting of the APC holding at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja.

The meeting is being attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and other critical stakeholders who are members of the NEC.

While he declared that state governors are leaders of the party in their states, Adamu said the APC constitution does but have provision for dual leadership in the states.

He however conceded that former governors are leaders in their own rights, urging serving governors to accord them all the necessary respect.

Details later…