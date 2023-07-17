Breaking: APC announces Adamu, Omisore’s resignation

828 828

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has formally announced the resignation of its former National Chairman and General Secretary, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore respectively.

The acting National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari, confirmed the duo’s resignation, in Abuja Tuesday, at the party’s emergency National Working Committee NWC meeting, resting the speculations and counters on the issue from last weekend till Monday.

Kyari said he took over as acting Chairman, while Deputy National Secretary, Barrister Festus Fuanter took over as acting Secretary.

He also announced the postponement of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings earlier slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In all, 17 members of the Committee were in attendance with the only National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka and the National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu absent, but with permission.