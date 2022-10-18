Breaking: Another Wike shocker as he endorses Sanwo-Olu for re-election 

The Rivers State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Nyesom Wike, has endorsed his Lagos State counterpart and member of the All Progressives Congress, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for second term.

Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, disclosed this in a terse statement he issued on Tuesday.

Akosile wrote: “Breaking: Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike endorses Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term in office.

“Details later.”

Recall that Wike emerged second in the PDP presidential primaries.

He has since been at loggerheads with the opposition party leadership, which declined his demand to sack the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike and his camp, which included four other PDP Governors, have insisted that the only condition for them to work for the party’s presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, in the netx presidential poll in 2023 is Ayu’s resignation.

Dr. Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor, is the Lagos State PDP governorship candidate for the 2023 elections.