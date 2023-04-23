Breaking: Another three-storey building collapses in Lagos

Barely 24 hours after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu inspected and ordered the demolition of some buildings in Banana Island over defective structures as well as an unapproved plan, another three-storey building under construction on Sunday, collapsed at Ladipo Oluwole Street, GRA, Apapa of the state.

It was gathered that the building caved in following a thunder strike during the early morning downpour in Lagos.

Director Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Magret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said there was no casualty but efforts on to remove the rubble.

A volunteer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Asimiyu Tiamiyu who was among the early callers at the scene said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

According to him, all the workers at the site of the collapsed building had embarked on Sallah break, reason no one was involved in the incident.