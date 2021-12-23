Breaking: Another popular Nollywood actor is dead

Sam Obiago a Nigerian born Nollywood actor, film maker, TV personality and movie producer, is dead.

The colleague of the veteran actor, who has featured in over 100 Nollywood movies, announced his demise.

The colleagues of Obiago revealed this on Thursday morning.

He has featured in movies such as Gifted, Tears Of A King, Woman Of Fire, Ghana Island, Royal Turning Point, Royal Appointment, Bargain, Combined Forces, Altar Of Love, Wishes, Ancient Love, Drunk Princess, The Missing Blood, Obed And Ruth, The Visitor, Osinachi, One Night Stand, Throne Of Fire, Ancient Key, Wicked Tradition, Tortured Heart, Royal Wreck.