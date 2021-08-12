Breaking: Another Nollywood veteran dies from protracted illness

Another veteran Nollywood actor, Rich Oganiru, has died.

His death comes a few weeks after that of another Nollywood household name, Rachael Oniga, in Lagos.

Oganiru reportedly died on August 10, 2021 after being sick for months.

The news of his death was announced via Facebook by his friend, EmstarVee.

The post reads: “BREAKING……..Sunset At Noon, Tuesday 10th August 2021! Ahem… I’ve lost a good friend like a brother for years, a great Nollywood actor par excellence. I’m just speechless. R.I.P Amb. Rich Oganiru.”

Meanwhile, weeks ago, a video of Oganiru lying on his sick bed while begging for financial assistance was shared online.