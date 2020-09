One of the five housemates that made the final of the Big Brother Naija Season 5, Vee, has been evicted.

The Lockdown Edition of the Big Brother Season 5 will come to an end in a matter of minutes after the eviction.

After the eviction of Vee, the other housemates left in the house are Nengi, Neo, Laycon and Dorathy.

The winner will go home with N85 million worth of prizes, including cash.