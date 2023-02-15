Breaking: Angry youths burn down Access Bank in Delta over Naira scarcity

Angry youths in Warri town, Delta State, on Wednesday set fire to one of the branches of Access Bank while protesting against the persisting scarcity of Naira notes.

This was captured in viral videos showing the angry youths protesting around the Udu road axis disrupting vehicular movements and destroying valuable properties in the area.

While sharing the video via his Twitter page, a witness, @sabiboiharry said, “Breaking! Massive protests are ongoing in Warri, around the Udu road axis, over the CBN’s order to stop the old Naira as legal tender. Access Bank on fire.”

In a similar event, FTN reports that angry youths in Ibadan, Oyo State Abeokuta, Ogun State protested against the Naira swap policy.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had fixed February 10 as the new deadline for the exchange of old naira notes for newly redesigned ones, having initially fixed January 31 as the deadline.