BREAKING: Anglican bishop, wife and driver regain freedom from kidnappers

The diocesan bishop of Jebba Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop Aderogba, his wife, and driver have all been released from the den of the kidnappers after 48 hours.

They are being taken to the hospital for medical attention.

This news was broken to ACNNTV by the Bishop of Omu Aran Diocese, Rt. Rev. Festus Sobanke, and confirmed by the General Secretary of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Venerable Paul Dajur.

Bishop Aderogba was kidnapped on Oyo-Ogbomoso road on Sunday evening 12th of June 2022 on his way to Jebba from an episcopal assignment in Yewa Diocese.

The kidnappers demanded a sum of N 50 m for them to be released.

It is not clear if the ransom was paid before they were released.