Anambra demolishes Odumeje’s church, pastor manhandled + Video, photos

Some parts of the building belonging to the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, presided over by Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, alias Odumeje, in Onitsha have been demolished by the Anambra State Task Force.

The Anambra State Government had tagged the church, also known as Land of Freedom, as: “Illegal building.”

It was earlier marked for demolition for encroaching on a huge canal.

It was gathered that the building housing the generator and security office of the church was the one being demolished.

Members of the state task force stormed the location on Thursday to enforce the demolition and there was a face-off between the Pastor and some of the task force members.

It was gathered that security men had tried to whisk away Odumeje as he tried to resist the demolition, which led to the men manhandling him.