Breaking: Amupitan told to ‘bow and leave’ after Senate screening

Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), the nominee of President Bola Tinubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been asked to take a bow and leave as he appeared before the Senate for screening.

“Take a bow and leave” is a term used by lawmakers to accord respect and honour to former senators, members of the House of Representatives, and state Houses of Assembly.

The Eagle Online earlier reported that Amupitan was allowed into the hallowed chamber after the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti Central), moved that Order 12 be set aside to allow strangers into the chamber.

Bamidele was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP-Benue South), who thereafter came into the chamber at 12:50pm.

Before introducing himself to the Senators for the question and answer session to take off, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, disclosed to his colleagues that the nominee had been cleared by the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) after vetting and fingerprinting.

According to Akpabio, the Department of State Services (DSS) had also cleared him.

The President of the Senate also said that the Office of the Inspector-General of Police having done a fingerprint search on him, cleared him of any criminal records.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Tuesday written to the Senate, where he sought the screening and subsequent confirmation of Amupitan.

The President, in a letter read by Akpabio, sought expeditious consideration and approval by the Senate.

The letter read: “In accordance with the provisions of section 154 subsection 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Professor Joash Amupitan, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, as chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Attached is his curriculum vitae, while hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the appointment of the nominee in its usual expeditious manner.

“Please accept, distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Senator Akpabio accordingly forwarded the request to the committee of the whole for legislative action as soon as practicable.

