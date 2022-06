A former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has announced his decision to step down from the presidential race of the All Progressives Congress.

The two-term Governor announced this on Tuesday at the venue of the convention as aspirants addressed delegates.

Speaking at the Eagle Square in Abuja, Amosun said he has decided to back the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to fly the party’s flag for the election.