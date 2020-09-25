The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has promised that justice will prevail in the case of former Minister Kenneth Gbagi, who was accused of stripping staff of his hotel, Signatious Hotel in Delta State, naked and filming it.

Adamu stated this in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, on Friday.

Gbagi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and frontline candidate for the Delta State governorship election in 2023, has since denied any wrongdoing.

Mba in the statement said the Delta State Police Command has since commenced investigation into the issue, with Adamu vowing that justice must prevail, no matter who is involved.

Adamu urged members of the public, particularly the alleged victims and all interest groups in the ongoing Police investigations, to remain calm as the Police intensify efforts towards unravelling the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The statement added: “The IGP, while noting that the Delta State Police Command has since commenced discrete investigations into the matter with appreciable progress made, assures that justice will prevail no matter whose ox is gored.”