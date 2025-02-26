[Breaking] Alleged bias: Judge refuses to step down from Emefiele’s trial

In a recent development, Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has declined a request for his recusal from the ongoing trial of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Delivering his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Oshodi held that the allegations of bias raised by the defence were unsubstantiated, stating that there was no evidence to justify his withdrawal from the case.

Recall that on Monday, the defence, led by Olalekan Ojo, orally applied for the judge to recuse himself, arguing that his previous rulings suggested a likelihood of bias.

However, Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, opposed the application, insisting that the proceedings had been conducted fairly and equitably.

After reviewing the arguments and legal authorities cited, Justice Oshodi ruled that the application lacked merit and subsequently dismissed it.

