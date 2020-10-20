All security agencies in Lagos State have deployed their personnel for the enforcement of the curfew imposed on Lagos State beginning from 4pm on Tuesday (today).

This was revealed by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Tuesday.

Shortly before Adejobi spoke, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had imposed a round the clock curfew on the state.

This followed the setting on fire of Orile Police Station and attack on policemen.

Adejobi said following these developments, the Lagos State Police Command has placed a ban on protests, gathering and procession under whatever guise.

He added: “In the light of the above, all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.

“In the same vein, the command regrets to confirm the setting ablaze of Orile Police Station today at about 10am, where some of our policemen were critically injured and unconfirmed reports state that one of them is dead.

“It’s crystal clear that the #EndSARS protest has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state and the police command will resist such state of anarchy, unrest and brouhaha with all powers within the ambit of the law.

“While the command is resolute in sustenance of human rights and democratic tenets, the general public is hereby warned to comply with the curfew and desist from any act of violence in the state as the command will resist such in totality.”