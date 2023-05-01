Breaking: All Nigerian students evacuated from Sudan — NANSS

All remaining Nigerian students in Khartoum, Sudan have been evacuated from the raging war in the country.

This development was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by the National Association of Nigerian Students Sudan.

The statement, signed by the NANSS Public Relations Officer 1, Amal Mohammed Pantami, said: “This is to inform the general public that all the remaining Nigerian students have been evacuated from Khartoum today Sunday 30th April, 2023.

“There were a total of 26 buses and each bus contained about 50 people.

“We continue to ask for everyone’s prayers and we hope all the students are able to reach Nigeria safely.

“We are ever grateful for your continuous support and prayers.”