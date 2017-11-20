Breaking: Dr. Alex Ekwueme is dead

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, is dead.

This was contained in a statement by his family in the early hours of Monday.

The statement was signed by his brother, who is the traditional ruler of Oko in Anambra State, Igwe Laz Ekwueme.

He was said to have breathed his last at 10pm in a London hospital on Sunday, the statement published by the highly authoritative The Sun newspaper is reporting.

The statement read: “Ekwueme family regrets to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme GCON.

“The sad event occurred at the London Clinic at 10:00 pm on Sunday 19th November 2017.”

Ekwueme was flown to the United Kingdom last week after he collapsed in his Enugu home and was admitted into Memfys Neurosurgery Hospital, Enugu.

President Muhammadu Buhari offered the family free treatment for Ekwueme abroad.