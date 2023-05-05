Breaking: Alaba Market not on fire, we set shanties on fire after recovering weapons — Police + Photos

The Lagos State Police Command has set the records straight on the reported fire incidence at Alaba International Market in the state on Friday.

There were reports on Friday that the multi-billion Naira market had gone up in flames in the early hours of the day.

But the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, has said that the market did not go up in flames.

Rather, Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said fire was set to the shanties around the market after a raid.

He tweeted on his Twitter handle: “This is a false narrative!

“Acting on credible information, police officers from Ojo Division raided shanties around the market, arrested suspected criminals and recovered some weapons.

“The shanties were thereafter set on fire.

“Alaba Int’l Market is NOT on fire!”