Breaking: Alaafin of Oyo is dead, body arrives ancient town

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, is dead.

According to available information, the monarch died at the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The monarch, who reigned for 52 years, was said to have died on Thursday at the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital.

According to available information, he had gone to the hospital for his routine medical check-up when he died.

The Eagle Online was also told that his remains had arrived Oyo town, where it was received by his eldest son, Prince Tunde, at Idi-Abba.

The Oyo town longest-serving monarch had as father Oba Adeyemi II and was born on October 15, 1938.