Nigeria Professional Football League campaigners, Akwa United of Uyo, suffered a road accident in Enugu on Friday morning.

The club disclosed the incident via their official Twitter handle: @AkwaUnited_fc.

The Club tweeted: “We have been involved in an accident along Ezionye Express road in Enugu on our way to Kaduna for our NPFL Match-day 15 game against Jigawa Golden Stars.

“Players and officials have sustained injuries. One player and two officials have been taken to the hospital.”