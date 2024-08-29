Breaking: Akwa Ibom CP dies in Lagos  

The Commissioner of Police for Akwa Ibom State, Waheed Ayilara is dead, reports thegazellenews.com.

The online medium said Ayilara died early Thursday, 29 August, 2024 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

The late CP was said to have gone for a prostate cancer surgery which took place on Wednesday, 28 August, 2024 before he eventually died early Thursday, 29 August, 2024.

Colleagues told the medium that he was hale and hearty on Monday, 26 August, 2024, during the pull out ceremony for Assistant Inspector General of Police, Yetunde Longe.

“In actual fact, he walked into the hospital on Wednesday for the surgery, but unfortunately we lost him,” it was gathered.

He will be buried today, Thursday, 29 August, 2024 in accordance with Islamic rites.

A devoted Muslim, Ayilara acted as the Commissioner of Police for Lagos State before he was posted to Akwa Ibom in substantive capacity.

