A former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has accused his predecessor, Chief Bisi Akande, of making full advance payment of N800 million new Government House after losing his re-election bid.

He said he stopped the contract, adding that it was shocking Akande with his holier than thou attitude could do such.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party said this in part in reaction to allegations levelled against him by Akande, a former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, in his book: “My Participations.”

Oyinlola, in the reaction made available to The Eagle Online on Thursday, said: “Chief Akande wrote on the Government House that he wanted to build on a site on Ilesa road in Osogbo which I stopped.

“I found it strange that Chief Akande who boasted that he was prudent and honest as governor, awarded the construction of a Government House in his last days in office, after he lost the election, and in advance, paid the contractors the entire contract sum of N800million.

“Chief Akande confirmed this strange payment on page 393 of his book.

“This was a man who said there was no money to pay workers and pensioners but he had enough to pay a contractor in advance for a government house after losing his re-election.

“In any case, the state already had an ongoing Government House started by the military government which Akande refused to complete.

“I completed the project and added chalets plus a presidential lodge.

“Everything was completed and commissioned within my first year in office.

“The state has continued to use the structures till date.

“Akande, in his book, condemned my decision to opt for that project instead of his own idea.

“Further details on this are in my forthcoming book.”