Breaking: Aisha speaks on reported divorce from Buhari

Nigeria’s former First Lady, Hajia Aisha, has spoken up on her reported divorce from late President Muhammadu Buhari before his death.

The reaction of Aisha came through the former Senior Special Assistant to the First Lady on Public Affairs, Alhaji Sani Zorro, who is also an eminent journalist.

This was just as the initial peddler of the report, United States of America-based Professor, Farooq Kperogi, also backed down on his position.

According to Kperogi, in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, it was Zorro who conveyed the denial of his initial post by Aisha to him.

He wrote: “Although I absolutely should have foreseen it, I honestly didn’t anticipate the profoundly painful consequences that my July 16 Facebook update titled “Aisha Buhari, Divorce, and Forgiveness Claim” would have on former First Lady Mrs. Aisha Buhari and people closest to her.

“It’s one of the worst and cruelest lapses of judgement I have ever committed in my life, and it has been a source of unfathomable personal anguish for me these past few days.

“My source, whose integrity is unimpeachable, insists the information is accurate, but never intended for it to become public. Going public with the information was an error on my part, as not every well-sourced information is for public consumption.

“On the other side, Alhaji Sani Zorro, former SSA to the First Lady on Public Affairs, whom I hold in the highest esteem, has reached out to question the accuracy of my claims.

“I will not contest the particulars and veracity of the information with Alhaji Sani who conveyed the former First Lady’s position that her marriage was intact. After all, as the late MKO Abiola memorably said, no one can give you a haircut in your absence.

“Clearly, Mrs. Buhari herself has the ultimate authority and right to define the status of her marriage with her late husband. Her truth should be respected as supreme, whatever other facts may exist.

“Moreover, the truth of this information is now far less significant than the hurt my disclosure of it has caused. I shouldn’t have shared it publicly. Period. Doing so violated every moral and ethical principle I cherish and uphold. But it shows I am only human, an imperfect human.

“I realize it might be impossible for many to believe (except those who truly know me) that I acted without malice, ulterior motives, or external influence. But I sincerely did not intend to harm Mrs. Buhari or execute any personal vendetta.

“To Mrs. Aisha Buhari, I offer my heartfelt and unreserved apology for the needless and deeply regrettable hurt I have caused. I am truly sorry.”

