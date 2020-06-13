The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has cried out to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to release her staff in the custody of the police.

Hajia Buhari made the call to the IG in a tweet on her Twitter handle on Friday evening.

The First Lady, who has put up a series of tweets on the Coronavirus Disease, however, did not provide the details of the arrest.

She tweeted: “Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the Police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody.”