First Lady Aisha Buhari has lamented the continuous mass abductions of women and girls by bandits and insurgents, especially in the north.

Aisha in a statement on the occasion of the International Women’s Day posted on her official Twitter handle @aishambuhari, said: “As a mother, I share the sorrow and agony of the victims and families”.

“I am also not unaware of the impact that these abductions could have in reverting many successes we have hitherto achieved, especially in terms of girl-child education and early marriages.”

She however called on all stakeholders to exert their different levels of influence towards bringing the mass abductions to an end.

While appreciating efforts of women and girls in the fight against COVID-19, she noted the pandemic has had a huge impact on women, disrupted education, careers and proliferation of domestic violence.

She urged everyone that beyond spreading the message of COIVD-19 protocol, they should remember and support those negatively affected by the pandemic.