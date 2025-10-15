Breaking: Ailing finance minister, Wale Edun spotted in London + Video

The ailing Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has been spotted at the O’DA Art Gallery booth in London.

A short video shared on X on Wednesday showed Edun in the company of two other people at the event.

Edun had reportedly taken ill and was initially receiving treatment in Nigeria.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the development.

“Yes, he’s indisposed. Wale Edun is about 69 years old. He suddenly fell ill. As we are talking, he is in Nigeria. He is recuperating. He’s around,” Onanuga said on Sunday.

Also Read

The Presidency had earlier debunked speculation that President Bola Tinubu was considering a replacement for the finance minister

However, it confirmed that the minister would miss this year’s World Bank and International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C.

It was also reported the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, is instead leading Nigeria’s delegation to the global finance meetings, which commenced on Tuesday, October 14.