Breaking: Ahmad Joda dies at 91

Elder statesman, Alhaji Ahmad Joda, is dead.

Family sources told Daily Trust that he died at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Adamawa State capital, on Friday, and that arrangements for his burial are currently ongoing.

The late Joda was a Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industries. During the administration of General Yakubu Gowon in the 70s, he was considered to be among a group known as Super Permanent Secretaries.

Joda was one of the few surviving members of that class.

The deceased chaired the transition committee of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.