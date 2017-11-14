Breaking: AGF storms Senate over Mainagate

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has arrived the Senate in relation to the reinstatement of the Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the civil service.

The Senate had set up a committee to investigate the circumstances that led to Maina’s reinstatement after he was dismissed over allegations of N2 billion fraud and absenteeism.

Malami had before now said he would only speak on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari and at well constituted forum on the matter.