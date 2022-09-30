Breaking: Again, LP Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Wike

The Presidential candidate of the opposition Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, has again visited Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

It was gathered that Obi held a discussion with Wike behind closed doors at his country home in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state capital.

Details of their discussions were not disclosed, still, it was gathered that the duo held talks on the forthcoming presidential election.

Obi was said to have reasoned that the recent development in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could sway Wike’s support to his favour.

Since he declared his presidential interest, Obi had visited Wike three times in Rivers to plead for his support.

He was accompanied by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, just as he visited him in London to plead for Wike and his allies’ support.