Two persons, including a Naval Officer, were on Thursday shot dead by unknown gunmen on Okene-Lokoja Road in Kogi State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Ede, confirmed this to newsmen in Lokoja, saying the incident occurred around 6pm.

According to Ede, the officer, a man and a woman were travelling in a Toyota Sienna car when they were shot by yet to be identified gunmen.

He said the Naval Officer was in uniform, while the woman was in mufti.

The Commissioner said the two of them died on the spot.

Ede, who spoke on phone, said he could not give further details, adding that detectives had been despatched to the scene to gather full information.

“Yes, I heard about it and I have dispatched my men there to bring me the details of how and when it happened,” he said.

It would be recalled that an Army Officer, Captain GSM Abubakar, was shot dead by unknown gunmen on the same route on July 5.

Abubakar was travelling in his Honda car with his wife and mother when gunmen opened fire on them.

He died on the spot.