Breaking: Again, bandits attack palace, kidnap Plateau monarch

Bandits numbering over 20, have again, reportedly kidnapped a traditional ruler in Plateau State, His Royal Highness, Aminu Derwan, after attacking his palace in Panyam, Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the gunmen took away Derwan, the district head of Panyam, after scaring residents with gunshots in the early hours of Monday.

A resident of Panyam community, Moses Garuba, confirmed the abduction of the monarch in Jos, on Monday.

Garuba said, “It was last night around midnight that the bandits, who were more than 20 and heavily armed, surrounded the district head’s palace in Panyam.

“Because his house was not fenced, some villagers who saw how his house was surrounded by strange people alerted other members of the community through a community bell. But immediately the bandits heard the bell, they started firing gunshots and eventually went away with the traditional ruler, leaving the community helpless.”

Some residents, who condemned the attack said that the incident had been reported to the police division in the locality

The spokesman for state police Command, Alabo Alfred, could not be reached when contacted on the incident as his mobile phones were switched off