Breaking: Again APC adjusts primaries timetable, exempts statutory delegates

The All Progressives Congress has again adjusted its Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, States Houses of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives Primary Elections.

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, revealed this development in a late statement on Monday.

Morka said the National Working Committee of the APC had approved the review at its meeting on Monday.

The statement also ruled out participation by statutory or super delegates.

This followed the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act 2022 Amendment Bill, which would have provided roles for such category of delegates.

In the revised timetable, the governorship primary elections would hold on May 26 with only state delegates voting.

The primary elections for the state assemblies would hold on the same day with local government delegates voting.

The following day, local government delegates would also vote in the senatorial primary elections and so same for the House of Representatives primary elections on May 28.

The statement by Morka added: “The Special Convention for the Presidential Primary will be held as scheduled on Sunday, May 29 – Monday, May 30, 2022.”

—