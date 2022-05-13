Breaking: After valedictory with Buhari, Labour Minister withdraws from presidential race

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race.

The Minister in a statement he personally signed Friday indicated that he took the decision after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and consulting widely with his family, constituents, supporters and well-wishers.

Ngige confirmed in the statement that his decision to withdraw from the ruling APC presidential contest has been communicated to the President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

The Minister’s statement reads: “Having also consulted widely with my family, constituents, supporters and well-wishers, it is my pleasure to announce the withdrawal of my interest and earlier decision to contest the office of the President in the 2023 general elections.

“As a result of this, I will NOT be participating in any of the internal party processes of the said election, starting with the primary. I took this momentous decision firstly in the overall interest of the nation, in order to enable me concentrate on my job, and assist the President and the Government, weather the difficult last lap, in the life of the administration and secondly for other family reasons.

“My constituents, political associates and well-wishers across the country are by this statement informed of this latest decision, which also has the blessing and support of the overwhelming majority, hence supersedes any other interest, personal or otherwise.”

Ngige, on April 19, declared interest to contest for the office of the President following the constitutional provision that precluded Buhari from seeking re-election to the office

The Minister made the declaration in his home town, Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

President Muhammadu Buhari had Wednesday after the weekly FEC meeting asked his cabinet members seeking for elective offices to resign on or before May 16, 2022.

Buhari had earlier Friday held a valedictory service with the exited Ministers, announcing later that their positions would be filled soon.