Breaking: After suspension, DSS arrests Emefiele

Latest report said the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Godwin Emefiele has been arrested by DSS operatives.

Details of the arrest still remained sketchy as at the time of filling this report.

Emefiele, according to a statement issued from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Friday night was suspended by President Bola Tinubu.

The order said the suspension was with the immediate, pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation in the financial sector and reforms in the CBN.