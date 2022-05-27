Breaking: After dumping PDP, Peter Obi joins LP

A former presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi has joined the Labour Party (LP).

The confirmation to this effect was found Friday on the LP official Twitter handle.

The tweets from @Official_LPN read: “As earlier reported, H.E Peter Obi Joins Labour Party of Nigeria;

“@PeterObi registered as a member of the party on Friday in his ward in Anambra State.

“He is expected to pick the presidential form and contest the party’s presidential primary election next Tuesday.”

Recall that Obi resigned from the PDP Wednesday and presented a letter via his Campaign Director, Dr Doyin Okupe to the party’s National Chair, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.