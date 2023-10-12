Breaking: After clearing its debt, NCC restores services to Globacom

The Nigerian Communication Commission has restored regulatory services to one of its licensees, Globacom Limited, after it successfully cleared its outstanding debt obligations to the Commission for unpaid Spectrum Fees, Numbering Fees and Annual Operating Levy.

The Director of Public Affairs of the NCC, Dr. Reuben Muoka, made this known in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Muoka said: “The Commission has also stepped down planned enforcement action against Globacom over its breach of extant regulations by failing to pay its debts despite several demand notices.

“The Commission had temporarily withdrawn the suspension of regulatory services to Globacom in a letter dated May 22, 2023, titled ‘Re: Continuous Breach of Commission’s Laws and Regulations.’

“The suspension of regulatory services to Globacom was automatically reinstated after it failed to meet the conditions for the earlier withdrawal.”