Yinka Odumakin, spokesman for Afenifere and renowned activist is dead.

According to a credible source, he died Saturday morning as a result of Covid-19 complications.

He died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where he had been for a week.

The deceased was said to have been moved to LASUTH from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos, when his condition deteriorated.

He got married to activist, Joe Odumakin in 2007.

The wife said, “A part of me is gone. A part of me is gone. He fought hard at the intensive care unit. Pray for me to survive this. My love is gone.

“He was OK before. Even on March 10 he was still attending meetings. He was recovering yesterday but he died this morning. I am at the intensive care unit. A part of me is gone.”

In 2011, Odumakin was the spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari when he contested for President under Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

He attended 2014 Confab with his wife in Abuja.

He played a major role in the National Democratic Coalition that fought the regime of late military head of state, General Sani Abacha, after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.

As Afenifere spokesman, Odumakin spoke tenaciously for the rights of the Yoruba and the people of the South-West geopolitical zone.

Just before his death, he consistently condemned the activities of criminal Fulani herdsmen, who have been accused of farmland destruction, rape, killings and abductions in the South-West.