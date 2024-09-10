Breaking: AFCON 2025: Super Eagles end it goalless in Rwanda

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Amavubi of Rwanda ended in a goalless draw in Kigali on Tuesday.

The highly entertaining and explosive match saw the two sides looking dangerous in the Match Day 2 encounter of the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles did not do badly in the encounter after their Match Day 1 qualifier against Benin Republic on Saturday.

The match, played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, ended 3-0 in four of the Nigerian team.

For the encounter in Rwanda, the goalkeeper of the Amavubi saved the team from defeat.

He made several saves including a last minute header by Victor Osimhen.

More details from the encounter in Kigali on this news website soon.

Post Views: 1