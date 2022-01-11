Breaking: AFCON 2021: Eguavoen unleashes Awoniyi, Iheanacho on Egypt

Union Berlin forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, has been assigned the striking role of the Super Eagles by Coach Augustin Eguavoen for this afternoon’s clash against Pharaohs of Egypt in Garoua, Cameroon.

The FIFA Under 17 winner will be supported by Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho in their quest for maximum three points in the Group D opener.

Both strikers are expected to get supplies from Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Joe Aribo and Wilfred Ndidi, who are saddled with the midfield role.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye retained his place in goal and he will get cover from William Troost Ekong, Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo and Zaidu Sanusi.

The substitutes are Daniel Apeyi, Francis Uzoho, Tyronne Ebuehi,Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Nwakali, Ejuke, Sadiq Umar, Henry Onyekuru, Ahmed Musa, Onyeka, Ndah and Semi Ajayi.

The tie is slated to kick off at 5pm.